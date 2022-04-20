Greater Noida Authority Demands More Amount For Plots Bought 20 Years Back

Greater Noida: At least 25,000 people in Greater Noida will have no reason to celebrate Diwali this year as the Greater Noida Authority has issued a notification asking them to deposit additional amount even for the plots they purchased 20 years ago.

In a notification, issued on 29 September, the Authority said: "Following the orders of the Allahabad High Court to give additional 64.7% compensation to the farmers, the authority will charge more money from people at ?1,287 per square metre rate. People will have to give an interest of 11% on the amount with effect from 11 May. Hence, one will have to deposit ?4,29,766 extra for a 200 square metre plot."

According to the notification, people will have to deposit this amount in four instalments on per quarter basis in a year. The first instalment should be deposited by 31 October. The authority has started sending notices to the people.

An appeal was filed in the Allahabad High Court against the Greater Noida Authority's acquisition of land of 39 villages. A bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice S.U. Khan and Justice V.K. Shukla in its order on 22 October 2011, had ordered the Authority to give 64.7% additional compensation to the farmers.

The bench had also asked to give 10% population's developed plots to the farmers.

Following court's order, the Authority had distributed the compensation amount to the farmers. Now, it is going to collect the amount from allottees.

The Authority said: "These allottees are situated on the plots of farmers of those 39 villages who approached to the court. Those who are based out of those 39 villages' lands will remain unaffected from the order. These nine sectors include, Alpha 1,2, Beta 1,2, Gama 1,2, and Delta 1,2 and 3".The additional amount will be given in a gap of three months in four installments. Allottees with 200 square metre plots will have to give ?1,27,258 as first instalment on 31 October. The amount includes interest, the notification said.

The Second instalment ( ?1,16,378 including interest) on 31 January 2020; third ( ?1,13,270) on 30 April; and fourth ( ?1,10,421) on 31 July should be given, it added. People are extremely disappointed and bothered from this step of the Authority and raising dissenting voice.