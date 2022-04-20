Great time to be a girl in the industry: Sonakshi Sinha

New Delhi: From a simpleton to action-oriented roles -- actress Sonakshi Sinha who has explored a variety of roles in Bollywood, says it's a great time to be a girl in the industry as filmmakers are increasingly exploring women-centric movies.





Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut alongside superstar Salman Khan starrer "Dabangg" and has been on a roll ever since. She has featured in action-packed stunts in films like "Akira" and "Force 2" and next will be seen in "Noor".





"It's a great time to be a girl in the industry because there are such wonderful roles being written for us," Sonakshi told IANS over phone when asked how she feels about filmmakers concentrating on women-centric roles in Bollywood.





The 29-year-old, who has also been a part of films like "Lootera" and "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty", has clocked over half a dozen years in the Hindi film industry. And it's been a learning experience.





"Very eventful," she said when asked to describe her journey.





"I have learnt a lot...It has been a great learning process. And that's how I look at it."





The daughter of veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and actress Poonam Sinha, Sonakshi started her career as a costume designer.





And years later, here she was on Friday, walking as the showstopper for celebrated designer Monisha Jaising's exquisite collection for Lakme Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2017, atop international luxury cruise liner Costa neoClassica.





Looking radiant in a playful short tangerine dress with a long trail, Sonakshi said she loved the "princess theme".





"I actually never wear stuff like that, so when I got the opportunity to wear such a long trail, I really liked it."





Is Sonakshi a fashion conscious person?





"Not at all. I have got a very individualistic style, which is grungy, edgy and sporty... Because that's how I have always dressed since I was a child... I have grown up wearing boys' clothes and I feel now that has become a fashionable statement... So, I think little bit of that is still in me," said the actress, who has two brothers.





Jaising's collection saw an array of patterns, fully embellished party dresses and cocktail saris in black, gold, grey, white, rose pink, rose tan with a pop of red, orange and fuchsia. The range was infused with opulent fabrics like satin, wool crepe, Italian organza, chikankari and more.





Sonakshi said she likes the designer's work as her creations accentuate the Indian body.





--IANS