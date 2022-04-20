Great expectations from 'Fitoor': Katrina Kaif

New Delhi:Love stories hold a special place for Katrina Kaif and the actress, who looks ethereal as Firdaus in Abhishek Kapoor's "Fitoor", says the upcoming movie is an intense saga of love and longing. Katrina plays red-haired beauty Firdaus opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor's Noor in the Kashmir-set romance drama, whose trailer and songs have been received well. "The USP of the film is its fantastic and powerful theme of first love. It is a classics love story about fighting for one's love. For me love stories have always worked. People can relate to such stories more easily than other contents," Katrina told PTI in an interview. The actress is very confident about "Fitoor", which is a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' classic novel "Great Expectations". "We have 'great expectations' from the film. It is a very special film for everyone involved with it including me. I have seen it and it has come out really great. It is an intense, well-made film. I am very proud of it," she said. The movie features the unusual pairing of the 32-year-old actress and Aditya and the duo's sizzling chemistry is already the talk of the town. Praising her co-star, Katrina said Aditya has given a really good performance in the movie. "Aditya is wonderful in the film. He is so focused about his work. I was very surprised to see his seriousness. I think a lot of people are going to be shocked after watching his performance in 'Fitoor'."