Gratuity Mandatory Even Death Occurs Before 60 Years: HC

Chandpur/Ald (The Hawk): The Hon'ble High Court, Prayagraj, has said in an order that gratuity will have to be paid even if the employee dies before the age of 60 years. It cannot be said that the death occurred before the age of 60 years hence the dependents of the deaceased has no legal right of Gratuity. The court stated that the mandate dated 16 September 2009 does not prohibit gratuity payments in the event of death before the age of 60 years. It is clear in the rule five of the mandate that in case of death of 60 years the gratuity will be paid to the legal dependent of the deceased employee. The court quashed the District Basic Education Officer Kannauj's order of March 3, 2020, refusing to pay the gratuity to the subject of an assistant teacher on the basis of granting a 60 year option and directed to pay with 8 percent interest. This order was passed by Hon'ble Justice N C Tripathi while accepting the petition of Prem Kumari of Kannauj two days ago. This remarkable judgement will be proved a mile stone to the sufferers and will give a new life to those dependents who have not been paid gratuity yet.