Grateful to know people want to see more of me onscreen, says Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai: As actor Shilpa Shetty returns to acting in movies with 'Nikamma' and 'Hungama 2', she says her only wish is to entertain the audiences, who have been waiting to see her on the big screen. The actor has been away from the big screen for more than a decade but Sabir Khan's 'Nikamma' marks Shetty's comeback to movies after her last full-fledged 2007 movie 'Apne'.

The actor feels grateful to her fans who have always continued to shower love on her despite her being away from the silver screen for more than a decade.

She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's comedy 'Hungama 2' alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, among others.

"The love I have received over the years is unbelievable. It makes me happy, humble, and grateful to know people have appreciated my performances and are wanting more. Also, I love being on set and acting in front of the camera. I am so excited to be back and doing what I am really passionate about," Shetty told .

'Nikamma' is an action entertainer, while 'Hungama 2' is a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2003 hit film of the same name. Both films are ready for release. "My main objective is to entertain people with good stories... These two films have an amazing and interesting plotline. So, I instantly felt connected and wanted to be a part of this world. I am sure the audience is going to have a great time while watching it," she added.

—PTI