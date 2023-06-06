Graphic novel 'Ajay to Yogi Adityanath' launched on UP CM's 51st birthday

Lucknow: Noted author Shantanu Gupta has launched his new graphic novel for young readers titled 'Ajay to Yogi Adityanath' based on the life journey of Yogi Adityanath on the Chief Minister's 51st birthday on Monday.

More than 5,000 children from over 51 schools across different districts of Uttar Pradesh participated in the launch ceremony. Collectively launching a children's book simultaneously in multiple locations with such a significant number of participants has earned a place in the Asia Book of Records, as claimed by the organisers.

Sharing details about this novel, Gupta said that 'Ajay to Yogi Adityanath' depicts the journey of Ajay Singh Bisht, a young boy born in the hinterlands of Uttarakhand along with six other siblings. Ajay's father, Anand Singh Bisht, served as a junior forest officer, while his mother, Savitri Devi, was a homemaker. Growing up, Ajay developed a fondness for taking care of the family's cows, listening to stories of freedom fighters, and participating in school debates.



The Adityanath's family resided in a small one-and-a-half-room house in the remote village of Panchur in present-day Uttarakhand. It was from this modest background that Ajay embarked on a remarkable journey. He eventually became the Mahant (chief priest) of the Gorakhnath Math, a prominent temple in Uttar Pradesh. This position served as a stepping stone for him to pursue a career in politics. He became the youngest member of the Indian Parliament and became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India.

The author further added that 'Ajay to Yogi Adityanath' will pave the way for the students to emerge victorious in their future by inculcating the qualities of patience, determination and hard work in them. It is a compilation of inspiring memoirs told by Adityanath Yogi's father, the late Anand Singh Bisht, his mother Savitri Devi, his friends from Panchur village, classmates and teachers from his colleges in Kotdwar and Rishikesh, and comrades.

Speaking on the occasion, Public Works Department Minister Jitin Prasad said, "The book chronicles the journey of turning dreams into reality. The book portrays the life and achievements of CM Yogi in such a way that it inspires children to aspire for success and dream big, even envisioning themselves becoming Chief Ministers like Yogi Adityanath."

During the program, Rajeshwar Singh, the sitting MLA from Sarojini Nagar and joint director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said that Yogi Adityanath had established a unique position among the people through his personality, hard work, and honesty. Be it controlling crime, allotting tablets and smartphones to youth, or implementing good governance policies, he has won the trust of not only youth but every section of society. —ANI