Graphic Era University Alleviates Parents' Concerns By Sending Students Home, By Air

Dehradun: While the country faces second wave of Coronavirus, Graphic Era University took a step to send the students stuck in their hostels, by air. Three days into the initiative, a lot of students from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Varanasi, and Lucknow got to reach their hometowns safely.

A student of Graphic Era Deemed University, Ujjwal Anand from Patna, said, "I never heard that a university can ever send students to their homes by air at its own expense. The worrying parents were put at ease by this move. It is a moment to be proud of for the university as many students who opted to go home had the first flight of their lives." Graphic Era took this initiative amidst the announcement of lockdown at several places in the country after the government decided to call off offline classes. A total of 34 students from Bihar were sent to Patna from Dehradun. The students staying in the hostels of Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University exclaimed that they were delighted on the news that the University was making efforts to send them home securely and by flights was just a cherry on top.

President of Graphic Era Group, Professor Kamal Ghansala says, "The students here are members of the Graphic Era family. Keeping them safe is our first priority and so we are just trying to do our best in safeguarding them amid these testing times." Aditi Pathak, another student from the Hill University said, "I had never imagined that the university would make efforts to make sure we were sent to our hometowns. Choosing air transport was the safest option right now. My parents were very worried about me in the current situation and were not in a position to come here and take me along and hence initiative saved all of us from a big dilemma." With the closure of offline classes at Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University, the students were given the option of staying in hostels or going to their homes. This facility was given to those who opted to go home. Students from Moradabad, Delhi, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Haldwani, Kashipur, Bijnor, Saharanpur etc. have successfully been transported back and the university is not backing down to extend its support to anyone who is in dire need of it. —ANI