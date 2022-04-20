Graphic artist held for uploading 'Baahubali 2' clip

A graphic designer was arrested today for allegedly stealing and uploading a six-minute clipping of the upcoming film 'Baahubali 2' on YouTube, police said.





The producer of 'Baahubali 2' lodged a complaint with cyber crime wing of Hyderabad police today stating that last night he saw some leaked clips of the movie and asked his team to verify.





"The film had been given for graphic designing at Annapurna Studio here. The producer's team found that one Krishna Dayanand Chowdary, a trainee graphic designer, accessed the server of Annapura Studio and stole the film's clipping," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes) Raghuveer said.





The team located Chowdary's house at Tolichowki and checked his laptop, where they find the stolen video. It was also revealed that he had also forwarded the clipping to two of his friends at Vijayawada through his phone. However, his phone was found formatted, the officer said.





Chowdary was subsequently handed over to police who registered a case under relevant sections of IT and Copy Right Acts after quizzing him.





"We will write to YouTube authorities asking them to delete the clippings," the ACP told PTI.





The exact nature of the video and other related factors are under investigation.

"Baahubali 2" is the sequel to "Baahubali: The Beginning". The film is slated to be released in April next year.