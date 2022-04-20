Grand Sita Temple To Be Built In Pauri: Rawat

Pauri: A grand temple dedicated to Sita will be built at the spot where she is said to have taken samadhi at a village in Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

Making the announcement at the Autumn Festival in Pauri on Monday, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the proposed Sita Mata circuit on which work has already begun will prove to be a milestone in the development of the district.

After the circuit is developed, anyone who has faith in Lord Ram and Sita will definitely want to visit Falswadi village where she is believed to have taken Bhu-samadhi.

He also asked every household from all villages in the area to donate a slab, a handful of land and Rs 11 each for the construction of the grand temple. Rawat said he himself will embark on a yatra starting from Devprayag soon to collect the donations for the purpose. Saints and ascetics have also expressed their desire to take part in the yatra.




