Grand Ram Temple Will Soon Come Up At Ayodhya: Subramanyam Swamy

Ayodhya: Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanyam Swamy on Saturday asserted that construction of a grand Ram temple will soon commence in Ayodhya.

Briefing media here, Prof Swamy said hearing of the Ayodhya title dispute is being conducted on a daily basis in the Supreme Court and evidence supports the Hindu side. A temple will be constructed soon. He added that the Centre has 67 hectares land near the disputed site and a temple will be constructed there when government hand it over. Prof Swamy said 0.3 hectares land internal part is disputed and the matter is in the apex court. He said that hopefully the Supreme Court will give decision in favour of the Hindu side. Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao had, according to Prof Swamy, said that there was a temple at the disputed site and land should be handed over to Hindus. He said that Sunni Waqf Board had failed to provide evidence to support their claim. 'Shia Waqf Board favours Hindu claim and hopefully the Supreme Court will decide in favour of the majority community.'

On abrogation of Article 370 which bestowed special status on Jammu in Kashmir, Prof Swamy said it was a bold step taken by the Central government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he added, had made history rising above political interests. UNI