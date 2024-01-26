Grand Display of Military Might and Women Power Marks India's 75th Republic Day Parade

India's 75th Republic Day Parade Stuns With All-Women Tri-Services Contingent and Impressive Military Displays. Macron Witnesses Historic Celebration of Women Power and Military Might.

New Delhi: India celebrated its 75th Republic Day with a demonstration of its military strength and the significant role played by women. The parade, which took place on Friday showcased marching units, advanced weaponry such as missiles and warplanes state of the art surveillance gadgets and lethal weapon systems. Notably French President Emmanuel Macron graced the occasion as the guest.



In a moment an all women contingent from the three branches of the armed forces marched down Kartavya Path to symbolize the increasing empowerment of women in India (referred to as 'Nari Shakti'). Of conventional military bands more than 100 female artists led the parade with their performances on traditional Indian musical instruments.



The parade commenced with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute while accompanied by President Macron in a buggy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, military officials, foreign diplomats and other dignitaries were among those present at this grand event held along Kartavya Path—the central boulevard in the national capital.



The parade showcased displays by various branches of Indias armed forces. These included captivating presentations by the 61 Cavalry columns showcasing cutting edge technology and vehicles used in combat missions. Additionally there was a fly past conducted by helicopters, from Army Aviation Corps. Some notable highlights were demonstrations involving T 90 Bhishma tanks, NAG missile systems infantry combat vehicles (ICVs) and 'Swathi'—an advanced radar system used for locating weapons.



The contingent led by Captain Sandhya consisting entirely of women from the forces received widespread applause highlighting the crucial role that women play in our military. Another group from the Armed Forces Medical Services showcased the contributions made by women in various positions.



The Indian Navys contingent focused on 'Nari Shakti' and 'Sea Power Across the Oceans Through Indigenisation' featuring women in all roles and ranks. The Indian Air Force contingent demonstrated its capabilities through a tableau titled 'Bharatiya Vayu Sena; Saksham, Sashakt, Aatmanirbhar.'



The parade also included a tableau honoring veterans recognizing their bravery and sacrifices. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) exhibited critical systems and technologies to emphasize the role of women in defense across land, air, sea, cyber and space domains.



The celebrations featured a flypast with 46 aircraft, from the Indian Air Force including Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 multi role tanker transport aircraft. Notably built Tejas aircraft flew together for the first time to showcase Indias technological prowess.



The themes of the celebrations. 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat. Loktantra Ki Matruka' (India. Mother of Democracy). Resonated with our nations journey and democratic values.

The Republic Day parade showcased the cultural legacy of India highlighted the countrys robust military capabilities and underscored the pivotal contribution of women, in its defense forces.

