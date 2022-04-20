Gram Pradhans Monitoring Villages

Basti: Amid consistent efforts to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus(COVID-19), the Gram Pradhans are on a vigil in their villages in this Uttar Pradesh district, to ensure compliance with the 21-days nationwide lockdown.

District Magistrate (DM) Ashutosh Niranjan on Saturday said that Pradhans of 1,247 Gram Panchayats are keeping a close eye on their villages. The houses of people coming from outside the village have been identified and posters have been pasted to monitor their homes. The Gram Pradhans are continuously advising the people to stay inside their homes as part of precautions against the Coronavirus.

The DM said that information regarding any individual arriving from outside is being provided to the health department.

Following a health check-up of as many as 2,691 people who came from various places to the district, they have been advised to stay inside their homes. Such individuals are being monitored by Gram Panchayat Pradhan and Asha Bahus.

All possible measures are being taken to deal with Coronavirus by better coordination between the district administration and the citizens. UNI