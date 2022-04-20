Graduation Ceremony Of 115th Course Of Army Cadet College Held In Dehradun

Dehradun: The 115th course of Army Cadet College (ACC) in Dehradun on Friday conducted the graduation ceremony for its cadets amid the coronavirus pandemic. The completion of this training is a stepping stone for the cadets to join the Indian Military Academy (IMA). The college is affiliated with the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Lt Gen J S Negi Commandant IMA congratulated the academy principal Dr Naveen Kumar, staff member and 50 graduating cadets for excellent college report. Unlike other years, the family members of the cadets could not attend the ceremony due to coronavirus pandemic. "The parents and family members of the graduation cadets are not here but I believe, they all must be feeling proud of your achievements today," Negi said. On completion of this training, the cadet will get a degree from JNU and enters the IMA as a gentleman cadet. This year, 31 cadets from Humanities and 19 cadets from Science stream have graduated from ACC, informed Lt Col Amit Dagar, PRO of IMA. Gold Medalist of 115th batch, Wing Cadate Arvind Kumar Gogaria, who was earlier posted in the Indian Airforce, said, "I am thankful to those who have put in hard work and effort to make me capable enough to stand in front of you as a gold medalist."

The cadets shared the challenges they faced while being trained amid the COVID-19 crisis. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are suffering across the globe. Likewise, the training schedule was modified. We took all the precautionary measures against coronavirus like wearing masks, sanitisation and maintaining social distancing. It was challenging but our life is about taking up new challenges," added the Cadets of 115th course at ACC. —ANI