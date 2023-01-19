    Menu
    Gr Noida: Class 12 student gang raped, recorded, and blackmailed for 5 months

    The Hawk
    January19/ 2023

    Noida: Police officials said Thursday that a Class 12 student in Greater Noida was raped by three people who also filmed her in bad ways and blackmailed her over a period of five months. One of the accused had gotten her into a relationship with one of the accused, who then raped her.

    According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh, a FIR has been filed in this regard at the Beta 2 police station, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

    He said that the FIR was filed after the girl's mother approached the police.—Inputs from Agencies

