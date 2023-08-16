GQG, other investors invest $1.1 bln for 8.1 pc stake in Adani Power

New Delhi: As the marquee investor brushed off the damning report of a US short seller and invested in billionaire Gautam Adani's company on Wednesday, GQG Partners, a US-based boutique investment firm, along with other investors, purchased an 8.1% stake in Adani Power Ltd for over Rs 9,000 crore (USD 1.1 billion).

Among the largest secondary market equity transactions ever, GQG Partners and other investors purchased 31.2 crore shares of Adani Power in a block sale, as shown by stock market data.

Since May, GQG has invested in four different ports-to-energy subsidiaries, the most recent being Adani Power.—Inputs from Agencies