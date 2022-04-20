GPF Scam: Political Blame Game Begins In UP

Lucknow: Countering the opposition attack on the BJP government in the state for DHFL GPF scam, Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Srikant Sharma here on Sunday stated that the scam occurred during erstwhile SP party rule while the BJP recommended CBI probe into the matter.

"It was ridiculous that the Opposition leaders were levelling allegations on Yogi Adityanath government for corruption while the nexus commenced during Akhilesh Yadav government," Mr Sharma said while addressing the media and added that it would be also probed whether any political protection was provided to the accused.

Mr Sharma further said that Akhilesh and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should introspect themselves before making any allegations. He asked why Ms Vadra do not say anything about her husband Robert Vadra who is accused in land scam.

The issue pertains to unauthorised investment of more than Rs 2,200 crore in scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) by state power utilities between March 2017 and December 2018 spanning two successive regimes of Mr Yadav and Mr Adityanath. The UP power minister said that the amount of GPF collected through both the trusts were deposited in nationalised banks as 'fixed deposits' till October 2016 but it was decided in Akhilesh government on April 21, 2014 that if more interests can be obtained then GPF and EPF could be invested in private firms. He alleged that decisions of Akhilesh government opened doors for corruption. Investment process was proceeded in October 2016 and Trust secretary and director were authorised for that on December 17, 2016. The money was invested in DHFL from March 2017. After complaints on July 10, 2019 Power Corporation formed a committee to probe the scam and submitted the reports on August 29.

The UP minister said that state government has written to CBI for the investigation. He said that culprits won't be spared and government will ensure recovery of everyamount. Director General, Economic Offence Wing (EOW) will probe the case till the CBI takes over the case, he pointed out.

A case has been registered against then director and co-trustee Sudhanshu Trivedi and secretary PK Gupta and they were sent to jail. UNI