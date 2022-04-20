Goyal Directs Rlys To Prioritise Investments In Projects With 100 Pc Land Acquisition

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has directed the Railways to prioritise investments in projects where the state provides for 100 per cent land acquisition.

Mr Goyal also called on States to review and prioritise their Railway projects while giving due importance to freight, keeping in mind economic development priorities of the state.

He chaired a meeting for the review of 17 large-size infrastructure projects on Thursday in Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) here.

The Railaway Minister also suggested to disburse funds through letters of credit to optimally utilise working capital.

He also directed all the States and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to consider the use of technology in tree transplantation to avoid tree cutting. He asked Addl DGF, MoEF & CC to provide a concept paper on best technologies available for tree transplantation, keeping in mind the efforts already made.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister of State for commerce and industry Som Prakash. Mr Goyal emphasised the importance of setting up additional transmission lines for power projects in the expanding city of Bangalore where power deficits had arisen earlier due to lack of infrastructure, given high land prices for erecting new infrastructure. The minister called for more Ministries and States to upload their projects across sectors including defence to be taken up by Project Monitoring Group, according to a statement here on Friday. UNI



