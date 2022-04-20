Govt Working On Ways To Promote Sale, Marketing Of Products Made By Tribals

New Delhi: The government is working on ways, including setting up standards and identifying goods, to promote sale and marketing of products made by tribal communities in domestic and global markets, an official said.

The commerce and industry ministry has held detailed discussions on the matter with ministries of tribal affairs, minority affairs, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) and industry chambers like CII, the official said.

"To begin, about 100 products would be identified for promoting tribal products within and outside the country. Large retail chains would be identified for marketing support," the official said.

Bureau of Indian Standards and Quality Council of India would be involved to work on international standards and quality of those goods as it is important for entering global markets.

Opportunities will be explored in railways as a customer and sale facilitator.

The move comes after an observation made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting, where he was reviewing the works of tribal affairs ministry earlier this month.

He has mandated the commerce ministry to bring all stakeholders, including different departments, to work on this issue.

The official added that quality, quantity and visibility are important factors which need special focus for promoting sale and marketing of products made by tribal communities which include artefacts, garments and organic produce.

Besides, the ministry is looking at infrastructure required for testing and certification of those goods; tariff codes; and tribal clusters to initiate such activities.

It was advised to all ministries and departments to include these products as gift items for dignitaries and during Diwali festival.

These items would also be showcased in international retail exhibitions and business meets.

It was also directed by the ministry to identify design, packaging, marketing components, advertisements, and designers of repute.

