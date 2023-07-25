Govt withdrew DNA Bill as it didn't want elaborate safeguards recommended by standing committee: Cong

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 had been withdrawn from Parliament because the BJP-led government did not want proper safeguards in DNA technology.

According to Ramesh, the bill was secretly withdrawn from the Lok Sabha on Monday by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology reviewed the Bill in depth and made several key adjustment suggestions to prevent the provisions from being exploited, the Congress leader added.—Inputs from Agencies