Govt Will Not Allow Slaughterhouses In Uttarakhand: CM

Dehradun: In the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat, under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, an MOU for production of Sex Sorted Semen between Uttarakhand Live Stock Development Board and Inguran Sexing Technology, LLP was signed at Mothrowala on Saturday. Dr. M.S.Nayal from Uttarakhand Live Stock Development Board and Dr. Prakash Kalarickal from Inguran Sexing Technology, LLP signed the MOU.

Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that Sex Sorted Semen laboratory being set up in Rishikesh is country's first such laboratory. With the establishment of this laboratory, there will be a change in the livelihood of the animals and the income of the animal keepers will also improve. Animal husbandry can become a strong base for livelihood of farmers. Chief Minister said that during the previous BJP government regime in the state had brought the Cow Protection Act. The state government is trying to make such arrangements that by year 2021, cows should not be on roads but becomes source of livelihood of farmers. Before the Kumbh, arrangements will be made for stay of the stray cows by setting up Gau Sadan.

Chief Minister said that no slaughter house in the state will be given approval. He said that a slaughter house was allowed in Mangalore in 2016. District Magistrate Haridwar has been instructed to cancel that order. He said that no one in the state will be given such type of license. Those who have these licences, the same would be cancelled. He said that for the protection of the cows, special squads have been constituted in Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar. On this occasion, Chief Minister released the book of Animal Husbandry Department "Surabhi Kamdhuk" and also honoured the progressive farmers.

State Minister for Women Welfare and Child Development, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Shmt Rekha Arya said that Sex Sorted Semen laboratory will soon be started. The laboratory would be established at Deep Frozen Semen Production Centre, Shyampur, Rishikesh. From the Deep Frozen Semen Production Centre, Shyampur, Rishikesh, semen is supplied to 15 states. She added that it is very important to give more and more information to the farmers about sex sorted semen. This laboratory will prove to be effective for increasing the income from farmers from animal husbandry.

What the Project is all about: The project has been brought under National Mission on Bovine Productivity of the government of India. The main aim of the project is to restrict the number of male animals and increase the number of female animals so that milk production could be raised and animals of good breed could be preserved and conserved. The government of India has selected ten top frozen semen production institutes in the country and Deep Frozen Semen Production Centre, Shyampur, Rishikesh was one of them.

Uttarakhand become the first state to prepare and send the project proposal to the central government and terming the state government's project appropriate, the central government has given its approval. Presently, Uttarakhand is the first state to get approval of the project. The main objective of the projects is to produce gender classified semen of indigenous animals and use it through artificial fertilization in cows and buffaloes for producing more female animals to increase milk production and restrict the number of male animals. The projects to be run for five years will have a cost of Rs. 47.50 crore. The centre will contribute 90 per cent while the state government will contribute the remaining ten percent. Under the project, in the first year two lakh and then four years, three lakh sex semen doses each will be produced.

Under the project, a MOU has been signed by Uttarakhand Livestock Development Board with American company Inguran LLC Sexing Technology. This is the only company in the world to have technical expertise in Sex Sorting of Semen technology. Under this, the 'X' and 'Y' chromosomes are separated by machine and packed in semen straw. If female progeny is required then using 'X' chromosome semen straw could be used for artificial fertilization to produce a female progeny.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Higher Education and Co-operatives Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, MLA Mr. Vinod Chamoli, Secretary Animal Husbandry Mr. R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Director Animal Husbandry Dr. K.K.Joshi etc were present.