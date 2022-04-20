Govt Used Brutal Force Against Farmers, Violation Of Human Rights: Dhindsa

Writes to National Human Rights Commission against brutality and illegal acts by the governments on farmers ahead of 'Delhi Chalo' march, seeks action

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) president and Rajya Sabha MP S. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Friday has written to the Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission, New Delhi, against the centre and Haryana governments, for the brutality on the farmers who headed to protest peacefully ahead of their 'Delhi Chalo' march on November 26 and 27 against the centre's anti-farmer agricultural laws. Strongly condemning the brutality opted by the centre and Haryana governments, S. Dhindsa stated that the governments had denied the right of farmers to protest peacefully by sealing borders and obstructing their movement. He said brutal use of force against the farmers opted by the governments was unfortunate.

"The farmers who were protesting peacefully suffered physical as well as financial loss as they were lathicharged and police forces used water cannons and tear gas shells on them," he said, adding that at many places, their tractor-trolleys and trucks were also impounded and many farmers were even implicated in false cases. "The farmers' organisations had declared their protest as peaceful but the governments used illegal acts and brutality on them thus denying their democratic rights," added S. Dhindsa.



"We view this act by the governments as falling under the general concerns of rights, justice, and democracy and strongly condemns it," the letter reads. S. Dhindsa through his letter had stated that the immoral acts by the governments were in violation of human rights and other illegal acts and in view of these concerns, action was sought against the governments and redressal to issue.

