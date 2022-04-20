Govt Unani Medical College in J-K gets permission to admit first batch of students

Jammu: The Government Unani Medical College (GUMC), Kashmir has been granted permission to start the first batch of Bachelors in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) course from the academic session of 2020-21 with an intake capacity of 60 seats, an official spokesman said.

The Union Ministry of Ayush has issued the "letter of permission" for starting the course, the spokesman said.

After recommendations from the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), the Ministry of AYUSH had earlier issued Letter of Intent to start new Unani Medical College in the name of Government Unani Medical College and Hospital, Kashmir with 60 seats subject to the fulfillment of requisite pre-conditions.

Accordingly, the CCIM had carried out an inspection of the Institution on December 1 and forwarded its recommendations and report to the Ministry, which found that the college is fulfilling notified and approved criterion for issuing "Letter of Permission" to start new Unani College, the spokesman said.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, who was instrumental in commissioning the requisite infrastructure, teaching staff, making associated hospital functional before the inspection of CCIM team to the college, said there was no unani educational institution in the public sector in the Union Territory.

He said the students either have to go outside J-K or have to take admission in private colleges for seeking Ayush medical education.

"In order to impart quality education of Ayurvedic, Unani Systems of Medicine and produce qualified Ayurvedic, Unani graduates, the need for establishment of Ayurvedic, Unani Medical Colleges in Jammu & Kashmir was felt and accordingly proposals for establishing Govt Ayurvedic, Unani Medical colleges were submitted to Government of India in 2008," he said.

He said the Centre in 2009 approved establishment of government Ayurvedic Medical College in Jammu and government Unani Medical College in Kashmir on 50:50 basis with an estimated cost of Rs 25.80 crore and Rs 32.50 crore, respectively.

He said the inordinate delay for starting of first batch of BUMS course was due to the denial of permission by CCIM, Ministry of Ayush for starting the College due to some deficiencies and simultaneously a rider for two years was placed by CCIM for submitting of fresh proposals for opening up of new Unani Colleges.

The Financial Commissioner said 129 posts of teaching and non-teaching staff have already been created for the college and the advertisement for filling necessary posts on academic arrangement basis has been issued till the posts are filled on a regular basis. —PTI