Govt To Start Chardham Yatra In Safe, Limited Manner: Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat talked with the mediapersons on Skype on Wednesday. The CM said that Prime Minister Modi had taken many historic decisions in his second tenure. PM Narendra Modi abolished article 370 and Triple Talaq and provided relief to Muslim women. He promulgated the CAA and paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple. Waiver was given on Corporate Tax and Income Tax. The central government started pension scheme for small businessmen. Work is being done in a time bound manner to link every home with clean water. One country one ration card system has been imposed.

The CM said that the country did not suffer as much due to the Coronavirus as was being projected due to timely steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The death rate due to Corona is 2.9% in India which is less than that of other countries of the world. There is proper arrangement of PPE Kits, testing kits, ICU, Ventilators in the country. 4.5 lakh PPE kits are being manufactured daily. People have become aware about sanitizing, masks and physical distancing. Free gas cylinders have been given to the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme. The CM said that PM Modi provided Rs 20 lakh crore package to the people for bringing the economy back on track. The MSME sector would get benefit of this scheme. The migrants who have returned to Uttarakhand would also be benefitted.

The CM said that 2 lakh people had returned to Uttarakhand from other states after the lock down. Their database is being complied. The screening, testing and quarantine of these persons is being carried out. The number of Corona cases are rising in the state but the government is prepared. There is availability of 14,000 institutional beds. The Number of ICUS, beds and paramedical staff is being increased. The central government has allowed the opening of the religious places from 8 June and the state government is thinking of starting the Chardham Yatra in a safe and limited manner, the decision would be taken as per the circumstances. The government has started many economic activities for revenue and registries of land are being conducted. Special focus is being laid on strengthening the rural economy. The industrial units have been given permission to run operations