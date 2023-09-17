    Menu
    Govt to provide up to 8% interest subsidy for Vishwakarma Yojana: FM

    Nidhi Khurana
    September17/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Loans made available to artisans through the Vishwakarma Yojana unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will be eligible for a subsidy of up to 8%, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    At the Yojana's official unveiling, she revealed that the government has allocated Rs 13,000 crore for it in the upcoming fiscal year's budget.

    The finance minister said that under the Vishwakarma Yojana, craftsmen will be able to get loans with no collateral and a low interest rate of 5%.—Inputs from Agencies

