Govt to provide Rs 1000 cr for welfare scheme for tea workers of Assam, WB

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed to provide Rs 1,000 crores for the welfare of Tea workers, especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal for which a special scheme will be devised.

"I propose to provide Rs 1,000 crores for the welfare of Tea workers especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal. A special scheme will be devised for the same," Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament.

She also proposed a grant of Rs 300 crores to the Goa government for celebration as the state is celebrating the diamond jubilee year of the state's liberation from Portuguese rule.

Sitharaman also announced the highway infrastructure plan for four poll-bound states -- Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Assam.

Giving breakout of the highway projects in the four states, she said: "Tamil Nadu will get Rs 1.03 lakh crore for building of 3,500 km of roads, Kerala will get Rs 65,000 crores for 1,500 km of roads and West Bengal will get Rs 95,000 crores for 675 km road. In Assam, 1,300 km roads will be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,400 crore." (ANI)