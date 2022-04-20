Govt to Provide Monetary Assistance through DBT under MDM Scheme

About 11.8 Cr students to be benefited

Additional Funds of about Rs.1200 Cr to be provided for the purpose



New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Minister for Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has approved the proposal to provide monetary assistance to 11.8 Crore students (118 Million Students) through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of the cooking cost component of the Mid-Day-Meal Scheme, to all eligible children, as a special welfare measure. This will give a fillip to the Midday Meal programme. This is in addition to the Government of India's announcement of distribution of free-of-cost food grains @ 5 Kg per person per month to nearly 80 Crore beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY).

This decision will help safeguard the nutritional levels of children and aid in protecting their immunity during the challenging pandemic times.

The Central Government will provide additional funds of about Rs 1200 crore to State Governments and UT Administrations for this purpose. This one time special welfare measure of the union Government will benefit about 11.8 crore children studying in class I to VIII in the 11.20 lakh Government and Government aided schools across the country.