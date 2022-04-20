Govt to give subsidy on power, diesel, seeds in case of deficient monsoon

New Delhi: The central government will give subsidy on power, diesel and seeds in case of deficient monsoon, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said on Friday. The minister has however exuded confidence over tackling deficient monsoon, minimising production losses and its possible impact on overall economy. The India Meteorological Department has predicted "deficient" monsoon and revised its forecast from 93 percent to 88 percent for this year, with north-west region of the country expected to be hit the most. Last year, the country had received 12 percent less rains, which hit production of grains, cotton and oilseeds. According to the government's estimate, total food grains production has declined to 251.12 million tonnes in the 2014-15 crop year (July-June) from a record production of 265.04 million tonnes in the previous year. Due to poor monsoon, agriculture growth stood at 0.2 percent in fiscal year 2014-15.