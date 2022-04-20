Govt To Give Rs 50 Lakh To Establish Film Training Institute

Lucknow: To promote film business in state, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide Rs 50 lakh to establish a Film Training Institute in the state.

Addressing the gathering here at International Film Festival in Goa, Information Manager Shishir on Saturday said that UP has played an important role in the history of Indian cinema. Several actors, producers, directors, lyricists and musicians from here achieved a lot respect in the industry.

Mr Shishir said that if some investor is interested in establishing a film training institute in any city except Noida/Greater Noida, then the state government will give Rs 50 lakh or 50 per cent, whichever is less, of the costing. Speaking about subsidies provided for films, Mr Shishir said 171 applications were received from 2017 till date and 103 scripts were approved by the committee. As many as 14 films got subsidy on March 9 this year.

Several financial helps were being provided for film shooting in UP. The state government was encouraging local artists participation in films, while several facilities were being provided from the UP government, the Information Manager added. UNI