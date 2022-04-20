Govt Thinking Of Starting Chardham Yatra From 8 June In Limited Manner: Madan Kaushik

Dehradun: The Char Dham Yatra would be started in a limited manner from 8 June. Uttarakhand government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said that the government is making preparations for or conducting the Chardham Yatra from 8 June this year. In the beginning, the Chardham yatra would be held in a limited manner and after talks with other states it would be opened for pilgrims from other states also. The portals of the Char Dham temples of Uttarakhand Badrinath Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have opened one to one and a half months ago but pilgrims have been not allowed to visit them due to the Corona crisis. The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temple were opened on 24 April on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. The portals of the Kedarnath temple were opened on 29 April and the portals of the Badrinath Temple were opened on 15 May. Kaushik said that they would request the other state governments to ply their buses after which the tourist would be able to come to Uttarakhand. But he pointed out that the Chardham Yatra would be held in a limited manner in the beginning.







