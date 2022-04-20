Govt Takes Several Steps To Boost Indian Exports

The Government has taken the following measures since 2014 to boost the India’s export:A new Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2015-20 was launched on 1st April 2015. The policy, inter alia, rationalised the earlier export promotion schemes and introduced two new schemes, namely Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) for improving export of goods and ‘Services Exports from India Scheme (SEIS)’ for increasing exports of services. Duty credit scrips issued under these schemes were made fully transferable.The mid-term review (2017) of the Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20) was carried out and corrective measures were undertaken.Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20) extended by one year i.e. upto 31-3-2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.A new Logistics Division was created in the Department of Commerce for integrated development of the logistics sector.Interest Equalization Scheme on pre and post shipment rupee export credit was introduced from 1.4.2015 to provide cheaper credit to exporters.The Government started implementing a NiryatBandhu Scheme with an objective to reach out to the new and potential exporters including exporters from Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and mentor them through orientation programmes, counselling sessions, individual facilitation, etc., on various aspects of foreign trade for enabling them to get into international trade and boost exports from India.Assistance provided through several schemes to promote exports, namely, Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) and Market Access Initiatives (MAI) Scheme.A comprehensive “Agriculture Export Policy” was launched on 6th December, 2018 to provide an impetus to agricultural exports.A Central Sector Scheme, ‘Transport and Marketing Assistance for Specified Agriculture Products’ was launched for providing assistance for the international component of freight to mitigate the freight disadvantage for the export of agriculture products.Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme and Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes (RoSCTL) Scheme have been implemented with effect from 01.01.2021.Common Digital Platform for Certificate of Origin has been launched to facilitate trade and increase Free Trade Agreement (FTA) utilization by exporters.12 Champion Services Sectors have been identified for promoting and diversifying services exports by pursuing specific action plans.Districts as Export Hubs has been launched by identifying products with export potential in each district, addressing bottlenecks for exporting these products and supporting local exporters/manufacturers to generate employment in the district.Active role of Indian missions abroad towards promoting India’s trade, tourism, technology and investment goals has been enhanced.Package has been announced in light of the COVID pandemic to support domestic industry through various banking and financial sector relief measures, especially for MSMEs, which constitute a major share in exports.This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Smt. Anupriya Patel, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.