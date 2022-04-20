Govt standardises the PUCC form to a common format to be issued across the country

New Delhi (The Hawk): This Ministry vide G.S.R. 410(E) dated 14-06-2021 has standardized the PUCC form to a common format to be issued across the country under Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

This Ministry has notified G.S.R. 527(E) dated 06-06-2018 regarding linkage of PUC data with VAHAN database.

As per Rule 115(7) of the CMVR, 1989 “After the expiry of a period of one year from the date on which the motor vehicle was first registered, every such vehicle shall carry a valid “Pollution under Control” certificate issued by an agency authorised for this purpose by the State Government.

The validity of the certificate shall be for six months and the certificate shall always be carried in the vehicle and produced on demand by the officers referred to in sub-rule (1) of rule 116. Provided that the validity of the certificate shall be twelve months for the vehicles manufactured as per BS-IV or BS-VI norms”.

Further, this Ministry has also issued an advisory to State Governments for proper functioning of PUC centres, as under:

The State Transport Departments all over the country will mandate a PUC centre at every fuel station in their State. The Calibration of PUC machines should be done at regular periodicity by third party agencies duly authorised by the Transport Department of the State. Further, the Transport Departments are also advised to carry random checks of the PUC centres and also to carry enforcement drive for PUC compliance by Motor Vehicle Owners. Mandate pre-payment of PUC fee before the tests are conducted. Introduce well-equipped mobile test centres and a programme to check visibly polluting vehicles. Enforce stringent penalty for PUC centres for non-compliance and malpractices and to cancel the authorization of non-compliant PUC centres.

Implementation of the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 comes under purview of respective Governments of States and Union Territories.

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.