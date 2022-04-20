Govt Should Withdraw Decision On DA: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the decision to stop the increase in dearness allowance (DA) which was given to the government employees and pensioners should be immediately withdrawn.

In a tweet, Mr Yadav said, "The decision to stop the increase in the DA of government employees should be immediately retracted. On one hand, officials and employees are working more in comparison to normal days by risking their lives, and on the other hand, government is discouraging them. This is an even more fatal decision for the elderly people dependent on pension."

Notably, the government has stopped the increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the employees from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 for financial preparations for fighting the novel coronavirus. During this time, the DA which is received by the employees and pensioners will not see any increase. UNI