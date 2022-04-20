Govt Should Take Strict Measures To Stop Political Violence In UP: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Friday expressed concern over incidents of political violence after panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state government to take strict measures to control it.

There are reports of clashes and other incidents of violence in many parts of the state, including in Gorakhpur, after the recently concluded panchayat polls. "The way in which incidents of political violence, arson and other criminal acts are happening in the state after panchayat polls is a matter of serious concern and very sad," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi. "The state government should take immediate measures in this regard. This is BSP''s demand," she added. —PTI