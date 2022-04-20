Govt Should Sell Kitchen Gas Cylinders At Rs 150: RLD

Lucknow: In view of the historic fall in the prices of crude oil, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has urged for decrease in prices of kitchen gas cylinders.

Party's state spokesperson Surendra Nath Trivedi on Thursday said that in order to make the benefit of the decline of crude oil in the international market available to people, there should be a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel as well as cooking gas.

He said that with a view to take advantage of the current decline, the state-owned ONGC is demanding the Union government to waive the cess and royalty. Other oil companies have the same desire, but no one has the desire to give its benefits to the public.

Demanding that petrol and diesel prices be reduced to Rs 40 and Rs 25 respectively and kitchen gas cylinders be given at Rs 150, he said that this will be a big relief for the people facing serious economic crisis due to the lockdown. UNI