Govt Should Reply On Rapid Test Kits' Quality: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Raising the issue of the quality of the rapid test kits, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the negligence paid with respect to the same is indeed deception of the public and the government should clear its stance in this respect.

In a tweet, Mr Yadav said, "Bringing rapid test kits imported from China into use without testing its quality, is deceiving the people. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which has now stopped the tests, should have warned about this in advance. The government should immediately give a clarification on such a big negligence as to how accurate were the tests which were conducted before." Notably, usage of rapid test kits has been stopped for two days in the whole country after serious questions were raised on its results by the Rajasthan government. Now, central teams will probe the results closely and further action will be taken accordingly. UNI