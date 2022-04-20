Govt Should Pay The Fee Reimbursement Of Students Under The R E Act: UP MSS

Chandpur (Bijnor): The UP Government should do the payment of the fee reimbursement of the students immediately under the act Right to Education. Mr Sudheer Aggarwal, the regional Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh(Chet Narayan Group) has expressed these thoughts in a virtual meeting of secondary education teachers organized through mobile app in Chandpur due to Nationwide Lockdown on Sunday. He further demanded the Uttar Pradesh government to pay the fee reimbursement of students studying in private schools under the Right to Education Act.



He told the learned members of the Sangh that our state level leaders Mr Chetnarayan Singh, MLC, Mr Rajbahadur Singh Chandel, MLC and Mr Rambabu Shastri, Ex MLC have already informed the Hon'ble CM, Mr Yogi Adityanath in black and white that the government should pay the fee reimbursement of students to the schools and colleges without any delay. In this sequence, information regarding the matter has also been sought from the Basic Education Officers of the state by Director General of School Education Lucknow.

Mr Aggarwal added that the corona epidemic has worsened the financial condition of the unaided schools.The only source of income in these schools is the fees charged from the students which is not being paid due to the lock- down. These schools are expressing inability to pay the salary of teachers and office bearers due to non-payment of fees. Under the Right to Education Act, the schools get some relief and financial assistance to the non-finance teachers and employees after getting fee reimbursement.Therefore, the organization demands that government should pay the student fee reimbursement under the RTE Act to the schools as soon as possible. The organization also demands that it should do its utmost to bring students up to the secondary level under this scheme.

In the virtual meeting Mr Anil Kumar, the member of the state executive body, Somdev Singh, the distt President, Bijnor, Pankaj Kumar, the distt Secretary, M S Tyagi, the distt Media Chief, Sunil Kumar Tyagi, Imran Ahmad, Lalji Bharti, Hargyan Singh, Satendra Kumar, Deepika Yadav, VP Gangwar, Abha Singh Vats and Zareena Khan expressed their thoughts.



