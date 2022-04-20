Govt Should Ensure Safety Of Corona Warriors: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday voiced concern over reports of deaths of corona warriors like doctors and health care workers across the country and asked the government to pay attention to their safety.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister''s remarks came a day after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said 270 doctors across the country have succumbed to COVID-19 in the second wave of the pandemic so far. In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP president said, "The news of gross neglect of the governments in respect of sickness and death, etc., of doctors and health workers, who are honoured as corona warriors, during the service is very sad. There is a dire need for governments to be completely serious about their safety etc. ''''

Mayawati also said that families of teachers and government employees in Uttar Pradesh who have succumbed to the virus should be compensated.

"Similarly, complaints of death due to corona infection of teachers and other government employees who are performing duty of panchayat elections in UP are becoming common. But due to lack of proper investigation, they are not even getting government assistance, which is grossly unfair. The government should immediately pay attention to this," she said. A teachers'' body in Uttar Pradesh said on Tuesday that over 1,600 teachers and workers of the Basic Education Department had died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh since the first week of April and claimed 90 per cent of them were on panchayat poll duty. —PTI