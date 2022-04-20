Govt Should Buy Stubble As Fodder For Animals: Master Vijay Singh

Muzaffarnagar: Amid growing concerns over the increasing pollution with smog enveloping vast areas in Uttar Pradesh, people are coming forward with probable solutions which can address the issue.

One such solution has been proposed by Master Vijay Singh, who has made it to the Guinness Book, for being on a 'dharna' for twenty-four years in UP, protesting against the encroachment of government land.

Master Vijay Singh on Monday sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Punjab CM Capt. Amrinder Singh, requesting them to open stubble buying centers in the three states and to use the same as fodder in 'Gaushalas.'

According to Mr Singh, if state governments buy stubble as fodder for animals, it will increase farmer's incomes and help decrease pollution also.

He said that the farmers of all three states use some part of the stubble as fodder for animals while the remaining portion is burnt which leads to drastic pollution. This also affects people's health. Master Vijay Singh said that no permanent solution has been found for the stubble-burning pollution while cattle animals suffer starvation due to lack of fodder in Haryana, Punjab and UP.

Animals consume stubble with interest and it can be bought for them in the 'Gaushalas' which have been established at the government level in UP. This will solve both the problems, he said.

Further, he added that cattle animals will get adequate fodder and farmers' income will also increase as they will prefer selling stubble instead of burning it. UP government is providing money to 'gaushalas' for fodder and if the same is spent on buying stubble, it will solve many problems. UNI