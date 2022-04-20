Govt Schools To Have Parent-Teacher Meeting In Kushinagar

Kushinagar: The Uttar Pradesh government has given directions to organise a parent-teacher meeting in the schools run by the Basic Education Council, on the lines of the private schools.

Official sources on Tuesday here said that for this, 10 per cent amount of the composite grant provided to these schools will be used.

While the Annual Festival will be held in February, the parent-teacher meeting will be held on the second Monday of January, April, July and October.

On the directions of the government, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari has sent a letter for this to the block education officials.

The Basic Education Council runs 160 primary schools and 64 junior high-schools in the villages of the Vishnupura block. As many as 19,500 students are currently studying in the primary schools while about 5,000 are studying in the junior high-schools.

Usually, only programmes like dress distribution take place in such schools situated in the rural areas. Now, these children will also get the opportunity of displaying their cultural abilities. Apart from this, the arrangement to call parents to schools to discuss the education system is also set to be initiated.

According to Block Education Officer SN Prajapati, the parent-teacher meeting will be organised on the second Monday of January, April, July and October from 1100-1200 hrs. A written notice, regarding the same, will be written in the students' notebook, two days in advance. All the teachers will be present in the meeting. Every school will have an annual festival in February and parents will be sent invitation letters, two weeks in advance. The Principal will be responsible for making stage and seating arrangements for children, cultural programmes of the kids and organising sports activities. UNI



