Govt Schools In Ballia, Ghazipur Distts Use 'Islamia' As Prefix, Probes Ordered: Officials

Lucknow: Several government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia and Ghazipur districts have been found using 'Islamia' as a prefix and closing on Fridays instead of Sundays prompting the local authorities to order probes into the matter.

Earlier it was found that five schools in Deoria district had prefixed 'Islamia' to their name and remained closed on Fridays. The authorities in Deoria took corrective action and ordered the schools to remain closed on Sundays and also removed the 'Islamia' prefix.

However, similar cases soon were found in other eastern Uttar Pradesh districts.

In Ballia, nine government primary schools are runing with "Islamia" as a prefix and closing on Fridays, official sources here said.

"While six such schools are in Siyar, two in Rasda and one in Sukhpura," an official said.

District Magistrate Bhawani Singh Khangaraut has ordered a probe into the matter and directed the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) to submit a report after which action will be taken, he added. In Ghazipur district, there were 11 government primary schools using 'the Islamia' prefix after which District Magistrate K Balaji ordered a probe, an official said. PTI