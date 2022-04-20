Govt school teacher from Udhampur selected for National Award

Udhampur (J&K): Sunil Kumar, a Government school teacher from Udhampur has been selected for National Award for Teachers 2020 by Ministry of Education. Kumar teaches at Government Middle School Jakhar Zone Tikri. Teacher used digital tools to ensure students get their share of education amid COVID-19 despite disruptions. Working on a theme of 'My School My Home', Sunil said, "I painted learning material on walls so that students can learn things more easily. During COVID-19 I organized community classes for poor students and also provide online classes through my own digital gadgets." He also created 'WhatsApp' groups to post educational content and also adopt various unique ways to teach poor students that they should also compete in future.