    Govt reaches out to Opposition to break Rajya Sabha logjam

    Nidhi Khurana
    August3/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The government and the Opposition attempted to break the gridlock in Parliament on the Manipur issue on Thursday after days of disruption.

    Eleven days of disruptions in Parliament have been caused by the Opposition's demand for a debate of the violence in Manipur and a statement from the prime minister in both houses.

    Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi contacted Congress chairman Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition leaders to try to resolve the impasse in the Rajya Sabha over the issue of Manipur, but to no avail.—Inputes from Agencies

