Govt proposes setting up of Yoga institute

Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy Minister Shripad Naik said a scheme has also been formulated to conduct certificate course in yoga science for specific target groups. In a written reply to a question, he said in the Lower House, "The government proposes to set up All India Institute of Yoga... A scheme has been formulated to conduct certificate course in yoga science for specific target groups." He also said that the government has decided to celebrate June 21, the International Day of Yoga, in a befitting manner on a global scale to promote and propagate yoga. PTI