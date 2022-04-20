Govt Pressers Playing Like Tape Recorder Won't Work In UP: Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government on its handling of novel coronavirus crisis, saying its press conferences that play like tape recorder will not work anymore.

Her remarks came after corona cases in Uttar Pradesh totalled 49,247, including 1,146 fatalities till date.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader said: "There are reports that beds in government hospitals in two major cities -- Lucknow and Gorakhpur -- are full. Covid-19 cases are rising and this condition of hospitals is worrying."

"The concerns that were raised before the government three months ago are turning out to be real. Now, the UP government's press conferences that play like a tape recorder will not work. Attention will have to be paid to the prevailing situation," she said in her tweets in Hindi, attaching a news report on corona situation.

The Congress leader has been critical of the state government over the its handling of Covid-19 pandemic, alleging that it is "indulging in propaganda" instead of dealing with the crisis.

Earlier in the day, she highlighted the flood situation in parts of Assam, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh and urged Congress workers to help the affected people. "Floods have disrupted the lives of people in areas of Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Lakhs of people are in trouble. We are ready to help the people in this crisis. I appeal all the Congress leaders and workers to help the people affected in all possible ways," she said in a tweet, posting also two pictures. IANS