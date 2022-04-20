Govt Orders Delhi Plasma Bank To Collect Replacement Convalescent Plasma Against The Plasma Issued To COVID Patients

New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered the Delhi Plasma Bank at ILBS to collect replacement convalescent plasma against the plasma issued to patients suffering from COVID-19.

While the official order came on Thursday, the plasma bank had started asking for replacement from Sunday after it received the direction from the office of Deputy Chief Minister, informed Dr Shantanu Dubry, in-charge of issuing plasma at the bank.

Dr Meenu Bajpai, head of transfusion medicine department, said that the replacement donor will be arranged by the hospitals. "The hospital where the patient is being treated would arrange for the replacement donor," she said.

She also said that more than hundred plasma have been issued and almost the same number of donors have come forward. "However, to maintain the stock, it is necessary to have a system of replacement donors," Dr Meenu added.

The order mentioned that the move was taken "keeping in view the projected requirement and scarce availability of this (convalascent plasma) meagre resource".

Besides, the order also asked all the hospitals to appoint a nodal officer that will coordinate with ILBS for requisition and issuance of the convalescent plasma. "A few hospitals have appointed the nodal officers. The communication regarding issuing and donation will be made only with the nodal officers," said Dr Rahul Borkar, resident medical officer in the plasma bank.

The Delhi Plasma Bank is the first in the country to store and provide plasma to patients of COVID-19. The bank was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 2.

To donate plasma, a donor needs to complete at least 28 days post the treatment of COVID-19. A donor can re-donate the plasma after 14 days.

The patients who have recovered from COVID-19 can donate their blood plasma. However, the eligibility criteria is to complete 14 days of recovery at least.

Besides, those aged between 18 and 50, without co-morbidities and weighing not less than 50 kg can donate their plasma for COVID-19 patients.

All Covid plasma donors will get a Blood Donation Card from the ILBS Hospital. This card can be used at any Blood Bank by the donor to receive blood for themselves or their relatives.

The officials at the plasma bank also informed that they are providing travel allowances to the donors who will come to the bank to donate their plasma. "We will reimburse up to Rs 1,500 of the travel cost borne by the donor," Dr Borkar said.

—IANS