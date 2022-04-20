Govt Orders Closure Of Shops In Doon Saturday And Sunday

Dehradun (The Hawk): Due to rising Coronavirus cases, the government has decided that shops and markets would be closed in Dehradun for two days on Saturday and Sunday. Sanitization works would be carried out in the city on these two days. The Niranjanpur Sabzi Mandi would be closed in view of rising cases of Coronavirus.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state through video conferencing. He informed that the family members of those who die due to COVID-19 would be given Rs 1 lakh as compensation. Shops and markets would close in Dehradun on Saturday and Sunday and the entire city would be sanitized.

The Niranjanpur Sabzi Mandi has been closed due to rising Corona cases. The DM would make alternative arrangements. CM Rawat also said that there should be no instances of black marketing and strict action should be taken against such persons. He also asked for strict enforcement of rules in the containment zones. People should maintain physical distancing and ensure wearing of masks. He asked for giving funds to the Gram Pradhans for running quarantine centres. There are now 323 Coronavirus cases in Dehradun till now. On Thursday, 35 cases emerged in Dehradun raising fears of Dehradun being placed in the red zone. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh laid thrust on testing and contact tracing. Finance Secretary Amit Kumar Negi said that Rs 686 crore budget has been made available for fighting COVID-19. All the DMs present in the video conferencing gave details about the COVID-19 related works being carried out in their districts.

Those who took part in the video conferencing were DGP Anil Kumar Raturi, Secretary Health Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Additional Commissioner Sanjay Khetwal and Joint Director Horticulture BC Tiwari.