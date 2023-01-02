Govt Officials Call On CM Dhami, Extend Greetings On New Year

Dehradun: Senior officers of Indian Administrative Service led by Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu and Indian Police Service officers led by Director General of Police Ashok Kumar called on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence on the occasion of New Year on Sunday.

The officials extended greetings to the Chief Minister on the new year and wished for his long life.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated everyone for the new year and wished that the state would move ahead on the path of development with the new energy of everyone in the new year.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Anandvardhan, DGP Ashok Kumar, and senior IAS and IPS officers were present.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended New Year greetings and wished that it will be filled with hope, happiness, and lots of success.

"Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness, and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health," the Prime Minister said in a tweet. —ANI