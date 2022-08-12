Govt Of India Celebrates Har Ghar Tiranga Program

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Government of India is celebrating HarGharTiranga Program from 11th August – 15thAugust, 2022. Under AzadiKaAmritMahotsav year, the Government of India under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrate the event at 400 iconic sites across the country.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India in collaboration with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) and Valsad District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd. (Dudhsagar Dairy) celebrated the Har Ghar Tiranga Program National Salt Satyagrah Memorial, Dandi, Navsari, Gujarat on 12th August, 2022. Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India graced the event with his presence as Chief Guest in august presence of variousdignitaries. Union Minister hoisted the National Flag at National Salt Satyagrah Memorial, Dandi, Gujarat and felicitated the family members of Martyrs/Freedom Fighters. Union Minister also motivated people to actively participate in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The Government of Gujarat provided all administrative and logistic support enthusiastically to make the event grand success.