Govt notifies 8-member Kovind panel; will examine holding simultaneous polls to LS, assemblies, local bodies

New Delhi: On Saturday, the government announced the formation of an eight-person high-level committee to look at the possibility of holding elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats at the same time.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the group, which will also include Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh.

As stated in the announcement, the panel will begin its work immediately and offer recommendations "at the earliest," though no deadline was given for the report's submission.—Inputs from Agencies