    India

    Govt not planning to levy any tax on diesel vehicles: Gadkari

    Nidhi Khurana
    September14/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Thursday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari attempted to clarify his remarks on taxation of diesel vehicles by saying that there is no proposal to levy such a tax and that he simply intended to emphasise to automobile makers the need to take efforts to minimise pollution.

    The road, transport, and highway minister's comments earlier this week about the need to put a 10% tax on diesel-run vehicles to help curb emissions had sparked a firestorm of debate.

    "I am not against diesel fuel and neither we are going to levy any tax on diesel vehicles," Gadkari said.—Inputs from Agencies

